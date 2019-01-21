Volumes jump at Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Transport Finance Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr
Shriram Transport Finance Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 660 cr
Shriram Transport Fin plans to raise upto Rs 700 cr via NCDs
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session
Shriram Transport Finance gains after terminating corporate guarantee
-
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 3.77 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50639 shares
Time Technoplast Ltd, Trent Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 January 2019.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 3.77 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50639 shares. The stock dropped 1.40% to Rs.1,119.90. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Time Technoplast Ltd recorded volume of 39591 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6735 shares. The stock gained 6.26% to Rs.107.00. Volumes stood at 4560 shares in the last session.
Trent Ltd recorded volume of 23507 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6340 shares. The stock gained 2.03% to Rs.365.00. Volumes stood at 5263 shares in the last session.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd registered volume of 6.84 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.51% to Rs.164.00. Volumes stood at 11.66 lakh shares in the last session.
Atul Ltd notched up volume of 6228 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1789 shares. The stock rose 2.27% to Rs.3,622.15. Volumes stood at 9169 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU