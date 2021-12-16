Sun Pharma gets US FDA approval for Amphotericin B injection

-
ALSO READ
Five drug makers collaborate for clinical trial of Molnupiravir
Natco Pharma launches Everolimus tablets 10 mg in US market
Sun Pharma announces settlement of patent litigation in US
Barometers trade near day's high; breadth remains strong
Sun Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has received final approval from US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial single-dose vial.
The generic product approval is based on AmBisome Liposome for injection, 50 mg/vial as a reference product.
Amphotericin B is an antifungal medication used for serious fungal infections and leishmaniasis. The fungal infections it is used to treat include mucormycosis, aspergillosis, blastomycosis, candidiasis, coccidioidomycosis, and cryptococcosis.
Sun Pharma has been granted Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation by US FDA and being the first approved generic, is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity for the product.
As per October 2021 IQVIA Health data, AmBisome Liposome for injection, 50mg/vial had annualized sales of approximately $136 million in USA.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the world's fourth-largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 12.92% to Rs 2047.01 crore on 12.54% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 9625.93 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The scrip shed 0.91% to currently trade at Rs 768.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU