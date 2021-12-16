Power Grid board OKs interim dividend for FY22

Power Grid Corporation of India said that its board has approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the Financial Year 2021-22.

The interim dividend shall be paid on 11 January 2022.

The company has fixed 23 December 2021 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders of payment of interim dividend.

Power Grid Corporation of India, a "Maharatna" Central Public Sector Enterprise, is India's largest electric power transmission utility. The Government of India held 51.34% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.12% to Rs 3376.38 crore on 7.74% rise in net sales to Rs 10266.98 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The scrip fell 1.08% to end at Rs 210 on the BSE yesterday.

