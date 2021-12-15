Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Panacea Biotec Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 December 2021.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd tumbled 5.31% to Rs 264.05 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd lost 4.68% to Rs 588.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8857 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd crashed 4.55% to Rs 253.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7412 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd pared 4.42% to Rs 63.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69324 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd shed 3.71% to Rs 200.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40646 shares in the past one month.

