JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalam Organics Ltd, Fiberweb (India) Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2022.

Mangalam Organics Ltd, Fiberweb (India) Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2022.

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd crashed 18.12% to Rs 25.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Organics Ltd tumbled 11.71% to Rs 609. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3098 shares in the past one month.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd lost 10.02% to Rs 42.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25941 shares in the past one month.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd shed 9.89% to Rs 62.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7627 shares in the past one month.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd fell 9.00% to Rs 191.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3058 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)