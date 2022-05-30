Hikal Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Esab India Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and KSB Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 May 2022.

Hikal Ltd tumbled 7.42% to Rs 353.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 74080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47402 shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd crashed 6.11% to Rs 3302.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1665 shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd lost 4.98% to Rs 2095. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28941 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd plummeted 4.93% to Rs 2.12. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

KSB Ltd pared 4.91% to Rs 1381.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3396 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2733 shares in the past one month.

