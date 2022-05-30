Gujarat Ambuja Exports rallies after Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY

-
Gujarat Ambuja Exports soared 11.82% to Rs 337.70 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 29.46% to Rs 153.31 crore on 25.11% decline in net sales to Rs 1255.49 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax climbed 26.52% year-on-year to Rs 209.01 crore in Q4 March 2022, amid decline in expenses.
Total expense fell 29.97% to Rs 1,041.39 crore. Cost of material consumed fell 22.76% to Rs 769.37 crore while employee benefits expenses declined 6.54% to Rs 40.70 crore.
During the quarter, the company's revenue from Cotton Yarn division stood at Rs 62.08 crore (up 19.06%); revenue from Maize Processing division was reported at Rs 793.27 crore (up 37.24%); and revenue from Power division was at Rs 1.66 crore (up 5.73%). However, revenue from Other Agro Processing division slumped 61.86% to Rs 398.48 crore.
For the full year, net profit rose 40.63% to Rs 475.44 crore on 0.74% decline in net sales to Rs 4670.31 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.
The company reported an operating cash flow (OCF) of Rs 595.82 crore in the year ended 31 March 2022, higher than OCF of Rs 297.18 crore in the year ended March 2021.
The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports (GAEL) is involved in the manufacturing of corn starch derivatives, soya derivatives, feed ingredients, cotton yarn, and edible oils. The company serves the food, pharmaceutical, feed and many other industries with a long term growth strategy in the agro-processing sector.
