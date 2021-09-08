Sun Pharma subsidiary forays into nutrition bar segment

The product has been launched in two different variants, Revital Energy NXT and Revital Protein NXT.Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, announced its foray into the nutrition bar segment in India with the launch of RevitalNXT.
Revital NXT is India's first nutrition bar with natural ginseng, 16 vitamins & minerals and triple blend protein. The nutrition bar has been launched on Amazon and it will also be made available on other e-commerce platforms.
Revital Energy NXT is available in a pack size of 35 grams each in choco almond & yogurt berry flavours while Revital Protein NXT is available in a pack size of 50 grams each in Choco Almond and Coffee Hazelnut flavours. The product portfolio targets diverse consumer needs around breakfast, snacking and pre/post workouts. Apart from the great nutritional value, all variants of the Revital NXT bar have a unique flavour and delicious taste.
The drug major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,408.65 in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 2,429.81 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 9,669.43 crore, registering a growth of 29.2% Y-o-Y over Q1 FY21.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 0.49% to Rs 773.45 on BSE.
