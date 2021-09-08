Volumes jump at Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd counter

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73768 shares

ITI Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 September 2021.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73768 shares. The stock dropped 0.51% to Rs.137.00. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 73437 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21961 shares. The stock rose 3.17% to Rs.120.55. Volumes stood at 13979 shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd witnessed volume of 9.74 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.66% to Rs.245.40. Volumes stood at 14.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd witnessed volume of 56355 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 1.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30330 shares. The stock increased 0.98% to Rs.999.95. Volumes stood at 22188 shares in the last session.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 3.07 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 1.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.79% to Rs.3,347.60. Volumes stood at 7.29 lakh shares in the last session.

