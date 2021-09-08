Ramkrishna Forging gains on bagging export order worth Rs 130 cr

Ramkrishna Forgings rose 1.67% to Rs 995 after the company won an export order worth Rs 130 crore (15 million euros) from an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in a CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) country for the period of 3 years.
Commenting on the order win, Naresh Jalan, the managing director (MD) of Ramkrishna Forgings, said "With this order win we continue to strengthen our international business. This is our first order from this OEM which is a testimony to our product quality and strong technical capabilities. The order marks a beginning of a long-term relationship with a new customer and into a new geography as this is also our first order from CIS region."
"As a strategy, we are very focused on expanding our international business by entering newer geographies and this order win reinforces our confidence. With festive season round the corner and the recent uptrend in commercial vehicle sales in domestic market, we expect operating leverage to kick-in leading to a strong performance for the year."
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.69 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 29.48 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 267.1% Y-o-Y to Rs 417.11 crore.
Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer of supplier of open and closed die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro alloy steel and stainless-steel forgings.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU