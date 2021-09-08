Arman Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd and Neogen Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2021.

Arman Financial Services Ltd soared 15.30% to Rs 983.7 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2998 shares in the past one month.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd spiked 11.98% to Rs 1259.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2938 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd surged 11.12% to Rs 154.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45232 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 189.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd added 9.70% to Rs 1207.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11630 shares in the past one month.

