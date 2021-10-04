Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rises around 1%

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 835.4, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.7% in last one year as compared to a 53.64% gain in NIFTY and a 23.73% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14587.65, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

