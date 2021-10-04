NMDC Ltd extends winning streak

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 145.15, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.83% in last one year as compared to a 53.64% gain in NIFTY and a 146.07% gain in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.15, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 17673.9. The Sensex is at 59269.77, up 0.86%. NMDC Ltd has dropped around 5.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5638.8, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 145.7, up 0.87% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 73.83% in last one year as compared to a 53.64% gain in NIFTY and a 146.07% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 4.73 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

