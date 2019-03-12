Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stays supported

is quoting at Rs 469.15, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.35% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% jump in and a 6.68% jump in the Pharma index.

gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 469.15, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 11277.05. The Sensex is at 37435.48, up 1.03%. has gained around 8.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9155.05, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 471.8, up 2.13% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is down 10.35% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% jump in NIFTY and a 6.68% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 138.81 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)