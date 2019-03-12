Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd spurts 0.86%, up for five straight sessions

is quoting at Rs 3325.05, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.86% in last one year as compared to a 8.13% gain in NIFTY and a 13.86% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3325.05, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 11274.1. The Sensex is at 37409.15, up 0.96%. has added around 6.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11721.05, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15688 shares today, compared to the daily average of 33077 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.02 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)