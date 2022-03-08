Natco Pharma jumps on launching Revlimid generic in US mkt

Natco Pharma rose 4% to Rs 881.35 after the company announced the launch of the first generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) in the US market.Natco Pharma, along with its marketing partner Arrow International (an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries), launched the first generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) in 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths in the US market.
The above strengths of lenalidomide capsules are prescribed in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone; certain myelodysplastic syndromes; and mantle cell lymphoma following specific prior treatment.
Natco and Teva are launching these strengths of lenalidomide pursuant to a license of patents owned by Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb).
Natco Pharma is a vertically integrated and R&D focused pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Natco Pharma rose 28.23% to Rs 80.40 crore on 57.80% rise in net sales to Rs 560.50 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
