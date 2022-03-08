JSW Steel crude steel production rises 21% YoY in Feb 22

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel gains after Q2 crude steel production jumps 29% YoY
JSW Steel gains after November 2021 crude steel production spurts 10% Y-o-Y
JSW Steel Q3 FY22 crude steel production grows 28% Y-o-Y to 5.35 MT
JSW Steel Jan steel production rises 15% YoY
JSW Ispat gains after steel production rises 43% YoY in Q3
-
The steel maker's standalone crude steel production for the month of February 2022 grew 21% year on year to 15.80 lakh tonnes as against 13.06 lakh tonnes in February 2021.While the production of flat rolled products increased by 25% to 11.54 lakh tonnes, production of long rolled products rose 8% to 3.67 lakh tonnes in February 2022 over February 2021.
JSW said the average capacity utilisation on expanded capacity was 88% while the utilisation was at 98% excluding Dolvi expansion project.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.
The steel manufacturer's consolidated net profit surged 69.20% to Rs 4,516 crore on 74.16% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 38,071 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of JSW Steel were trading 0.35% lower at Rs 635.15 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU