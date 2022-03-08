JSW Steel crude steel production rises 21% YoY in Feb 22

The steel maker's standalone crude steel production for the month of February 2022 grew 21% year on year to 15.80 lakh tonnes as against 13.06 lakh tonnes in February 2021.

While the production of flat rolled products increased by 25% to 11.54 lakh tonnes, production of long rolled products rose 8% to 3.67 lakh tonnes in February 2022 over February 2021.

JSW said the average capacity utilisation on expanded capacity was 88% while the utilisation was at 98% excluding Dolvi expansion project.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.

The steel manufacturer's consolidated net profit surged 69.20% to Rs 4,516 crore on 74.16% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 38,071 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of JSW Steel were trading 0.35% lower at Rs 635.15 on BSE.

