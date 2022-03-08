Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 3.3%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 2.12%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 11.95% over last one month compared to 1.49% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 10.23% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 3.3% today to trade at Rs 2278. The S&P BSE Power index is up 2.12% to quote at 3894.77. The index is down 1.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd increased 2.77% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 2.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 53.89 % over last one year compared to the 4.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 11.95% over last one month compared to 1.49% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 10.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2072 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14263 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2468.8 on 04 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 715.6 on 19 Mar 2021.

