Sun TV Network Ltd in demand

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 523.5, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.69% in last one year as compared to a 51.98% jump in NIFTY and a 35.46% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 523.5, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 17482.25. The Sensex is at 58649.58, down 0.81%. Sun TV Network Ltd has gained around 7.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 33.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2138.3, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 524.45, up 2.85% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 13.69% in last one year as compared to a 51.98% jump in NIFTY and a 35.46% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 12.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)