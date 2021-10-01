Punjab National Bank rises 2%

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 40.9, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.52% in last one year as compared to a 51.91% gain in NIFTY and a 65.74% gain in the Nifty Bank.

The PE of the stock is 16.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

