Bank of Baroda extends winning spree

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 82.4, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.32% in last one year as compared to a 51.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 93.78% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Baroda gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.4, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 17474.7. The Sensex is at 58607.13, down 0.88%. Bank of Baroda has risen around 5.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has risen around 6.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2483.05, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 270.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 293.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

