Sun TV Network Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shankara Building Products Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd and Reliance Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2019.
Sun TV Network Ltd soared 8.05% to Rs 562.45 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shankara Building Products Ltd surged 4.99% to Rs 350.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13019 shares in the past one month.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd spiked 4.53% to Rs 350.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24463 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd spurt 3.16% to Rs 8.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Capital Ltd jumped 2.36% to Rs 132.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
