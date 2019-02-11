JUST IN
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Eveready Industries India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Eveready Industries India Ltd notched up volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 42.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6820 shares

Thermax Ltd, Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 February 2019.

Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 29562 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 25.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1179 shares. The stock slipped 0.94% to Rs.1,077.50. Volumes stood at 541 shares in the last session.

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd registered volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 18.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10881 shares. The stock slipped 0.36% to Rs.932.45. Volumes stood at 2612 shares in the last session.

NTPC Ltd clocked volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.08% to Rs.129.25. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India registered volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37356 shares. The stock slipped 2.39% to Rs.28.55. Volumes stood at 24586 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 11:00 IST

