Sun TV Network Ltd up for fifth session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 568.6, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.56% in last one year as compared to a 56.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.97% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 568.6, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 18307.25. The Sensex is at 61472.48, up 0.2%. Sun TV Network Ltd has risen around 14.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2335.6, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 571.7, up 0.65% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

