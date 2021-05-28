Sun TV Network Ltd up for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 553.85, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.88% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% jump in NIFTY and a 54.12% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1791.05, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

