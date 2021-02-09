Sun TV Q3 PAT grows 16% to Rs 445 cr

On a consolidated basis, Sun TV Network's net profit jumped 15.8% to Rs 445.41 crore on a 17.3% increase in net sales at Rs 994.14 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 16.7% to Rs 596.02 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter soared 19.9% to Rs 147.14 crore as against Rs 122.68 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared post trading hours yesterday, 8 February 2021.

On a standalone basis, Sun TV's net profit rose 18.3% to Rs 441.82 crore on 19.3% increase in net sales to Rs 972.34 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019. EBITDA rose 4% at Rs 600.68 crore for the current quarter as against Rs 580.36 crore during the previous quarter ended 31 December 2019.

Subscription revenues for the quarter grew 3% at Rs 424.05 crore as against Rs 411.85 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31 December 2019. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

Shares of Sun TV Network tumbled 4.45% to Rs 527.65.

Sun TV Network is one of the largest television broadcasters in India, operating satellite television channels across four languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, airs FM radio stations across India and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

