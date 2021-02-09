Energy stocks jump

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 86.02 points or 1.42% at 6134.23 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 6.98%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.2%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.29%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.99%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.5%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.45%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.31%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.24%), and Oil India Ltd (up 1.23%).

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 4.47%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.66%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.46%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 69.85 or 0.14% at 51418.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.85 points or 0.32% at 15164.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 36.06 points or 0.19% at 19424.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.03 points or 0% at 6540.23.

On BSE,1238 shares were trading in green, 913 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

