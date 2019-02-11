Sun TV spurts after strong Q3 results

rose 8.54% to Rs 565 at 12:15 IST on BSE after net profit rose 31.60% to Rs 351.33 crore on 32.37% rise in net sales to Rs 904.45 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 8 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 146.92 points, or 0.40% to 36,399.56.

On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 571.30 and a low of Rs 536 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,028 on 17 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 486.95 on 25 January 2019.

The subscription revenues for the quarter was up by about 24% at Rs 349.60 crore as against Rs 281.82 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31 December 2017.

Sun TV Network, one of the largest television broadcasters in India, operates channels across four languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, airs FM radio stations across and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the

