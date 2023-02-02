JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter
Business Standard

Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 90.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.08% to Rs 20.09 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 90.47% to Rs 64.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.08% to Rs 20.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.0914.55 38 OPM %50.679.07 -PBDT10.773.75 187 PBT10.452.79 275 NP64.5533.89 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU