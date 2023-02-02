Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 90.47% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.08% to Rs 20.09 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 90.47% to Rs 64.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.08% to Rs 20.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.0914.55 38 OPM %50.679.07 -PBDT10.773.75 187 PBT10.452.79 275 NP64.5533.89 90
