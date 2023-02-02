Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 38.79% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 40.86% to Rs 2754.76 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 38.79% to Rs 249.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.86% to Rs 2754.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1955.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2754.761955.70 41 OPM %16.7418.00 -PBDT438.66332.89 32 PBT383.57267.09 44 NP249.44179.73 39

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:29 IST

