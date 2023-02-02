Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 38.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.86% to Rs 2754.76 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 38.79% to Rs 249.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 179.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.86% to Rs 2754.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1955.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2754.761955.7016.7418.00438.66332.89383.57267.09249.44179.73

