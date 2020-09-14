Sunteck Realty Ltd Surges 3.23%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.92%

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 29.89% over last one month compared to 6.01% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.46% rise in the SENSEX

Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 3.23% today to trade at Rs 280.95. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.92% to quote at 1726.98. The index is up 6.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 3.22% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 3.09% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 16.13 % over last one year compared to the 4.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 622 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 473.05 on 12 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 145 on 27 May 2020.

