Sunteck Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.61% to Rs 23.60 croreNet loss of Sunteck Realty reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.61% to Rs 23.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 63.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.6063.12 -63 OPM %21.7845.33 -PBDT1.2928.31 -95 PBT0.5627.75 -98 NP-0.2025.23 PL
