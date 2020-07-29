Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 213.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 547.78% to Rs 331.34 crore

Net Loss of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 213.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 251.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 547.78% to Rs 331.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 454.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 561.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.84% to Rs 481.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 327.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

