Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 92.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 389.00 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering declined 92.88% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 389.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 431.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.29% to Rs 103.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 1562.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1589.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

389.00431.131562.831589.9014.1214.7413.9914.6453.4370.04218.43246.2238.9759.39160.30205.222.9741.73103.97133.79

