Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 92.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 389.00 croreNet profit of Suprajit Engineering declined 92.88% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 389.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 431.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.29% to Rs 103.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 1562.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1589.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales389.00431.13 -10 1562.831589.90 -2 OPM %14.1214.74 -13.9914.64 - PBDT53.4370.04 -24 218.43246.22 -11 PBT38.9759.39 -34 160.30205.22 -22 NP2.9741.73 -93 103.97133.79 -22
