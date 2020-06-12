JUST IN
Twenty First Century Printers standalone net profit rises 112.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 208.97 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 112.83% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 208.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.15% to Rs 36.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 870.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 796.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales208.97200.54 4 870.27796.10 9 OPM %13.2111.32 -14.4813.11 - PBDT18.6116.14 15 90.6977.40 17 PBT6.186.64 -7 42.2941.68 1 NP11.945.61 113 36.5228.95 26

