Twenty First Century Printers standalone net profit rises 112.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 208.97 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 112.83% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 208.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.15% to Rs 36.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 870.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 796.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

208.97200.54870.27796.1013.2111.3214.4813.1118.6116.1490.6977.406.186.6442.2941.6811.945.6136.5228.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)