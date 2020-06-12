ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net Loss of ECS Biztech reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.06% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.400.24 67 1.080.85 27 OPM %-70.00-4012.50 --2853.70-1183.53 - PBDT-0.27-9.25 97 -30.83-9.68 -218 PBT-0.28-9.34 97 -31.19-10.43 -199 NP-0.28-9.54 97 -28.38-17.13 -66

