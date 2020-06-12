Acrysil consolidated net profit declines 6.25% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.22% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 64.35 crore

Net profit of Acrysil declined 6.25% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 64.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.00% to Rs 22.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 276.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales64.3565.30 -1 276.23251.60 10 OPM %14.9713.92 -16.8016.07 - PBDT9.377.97 18 42.4132.85 29 PBT5.855.65 4 30.4824.21 26 NP3.904.16 -6 22.0817.25 28

