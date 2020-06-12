Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 209.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 82.31 croreNet profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 209.41% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 82.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 103.59% to Rs 47.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 305.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 307.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales82.3175.98 8 305.34307.85 -1 OPM %39.0233.89 -33.0528.18 - PBDT31.8124.26 31 99.0786.20 15 PBT24.8614.07 77 74.1165.31 13 NP18.756.06 209 47.0323.10 104
