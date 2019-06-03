Suprajit Engineering to acquire Purchase Agreement to acquire the

-
ALSO READ
Replace all existing bulbs in govt buildings with LED lights by Dec 31: CPWD to officials
LED light can damage eyes, health authority warns
14 mn street lights to be replaced with energy efficient LED bulbs by June 2019
Germany's Osram buys UK's Ring Automotive to reach end consumers
Corvi launches LED Bulb with lifetime warranty* at Rs. 99
-
Suprajit Engineering has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the Halogen Bulb manufacturing facility (near Chennai) from Osram India.
With this acquisition, Suprajit's Halogen Bulb's annual capacity will increase from 87 million to about 110 million.
Suprajit will emerge as one of top 3 manufacturers of Halogen Bulbs in the world.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU