Suprajit Engineering to acquire Purchase Agreement to acquire the

Suprajit Engineering has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the Halogen Bulb manufacturing facility (near Chennai) from Osram India.

With this acquisition, Suprajit's Halogen Bulb's annual capacity will increase from 87 million to about 110 million.

Suprajit will emerge as one of top 3 manufacturers of Halogen Bulbs in the world.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 14:13 IST

