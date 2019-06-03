JUST IN
Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends final dividend

Of Rs 75 per share

Tide Water Oil Company India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30 May 2019, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 75 per equity Share (i.e. 1500%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

