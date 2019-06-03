JUST IN
Dilip Buildcon update on road project in State of Telangana

Dilip Buildcon announced that DBL Mangloor Highway, wholly owned subsidiary of the company has received the appointed date i.e. 12 April 2019 by the National Highways Authority of India.

The project details are as follows -

Four laning of NH-161 from Mangloor to Telangana / Maharashtra border in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybird Annuity Mode. Project cost - Rs 936 crore

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 13:39 IST

