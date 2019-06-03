Dilip Buildcon update on road project in State of Telangana

-
ALSO READ
No discrimination against Kerala, notification stalling highway projects revoked: Gadkari
Ballot unit box found on Rajasthan highway
Landslide hits traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
Delhi: Gadkari inaugurates flyover at Dhaula Kuan junction
Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway
-
Dilip Buildcon announced that DBL Mangloor Highway, wholly owned subsidiary of the company has received the appointed date i.e. 12 April 2019 by the National Highways Authority of India.
The project details are as follows -
Four laning of NH-161 from Mangloor to Telangana / Maharashtra border in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybird Annuity Mode. Project cost - Rs 936 crore
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU