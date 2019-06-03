JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shree Salasar Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

L&T Finance Holdings allots 63.70 lakh Preference Shares

Capital Market 

On private placement basis

L&T Finance Holdings has approved allotment of 63,70,000 Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ('CRPS') of face value of Rs. 100 each at par aggregating to a nominal amount of Rs. 63,70,00,000 on a private placement basis to identified investors (base issue size: Rs. 25,00,00,000 with option to retain over subscription upto Rs. 75,00,00,000 aggregating to a maximum of Rs. 100,00,00,000 as per the Information Memorandum dated 29 May 2019).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 12:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU