Supreme Holdings & Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 86.45% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net loss of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 86.45% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.2223.77-9.639.38-0.262.38-0.342.32-0.352.30

