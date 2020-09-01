JUST IN
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 86.45% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net loss of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 86.45% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.2223.77 -86 OPM %-9.639.38 -PBDT-0.262.38 PL PBT-0.342.32 PL NP-0.352.30 PL

