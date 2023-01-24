JUST IN
Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 2310.71 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 14.52% to Rs 210.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 245.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 2310.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1945.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2310.711945.11 19 OPM %13.1316.34 -PBDT338.08371.01 -9 PBT273.32313.54 -13 NP210.03245.72 -15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:24 IST

