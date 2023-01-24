Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 2310.71 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 14.52% to Rs 210.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 245.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 2310.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1945.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2310.711945.1113.1316.34338.08371.01273.32313.54210.03245.72

