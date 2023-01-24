JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthcare shares edge lower
Business Standard

Tata Coffee consolidated net profit declines 39.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.26% to Rs 746.66 crore

Net profit of Tata Coffee declined 39.85% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.26% to Rs 746.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 626.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales746.66626.07 19 OPM %12.4318.46 -PBDT79.65112.64 -29 PBT57.7392.16 -37 NP26.6344.27 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU