Tata Coffee consolidated net profit declines 39.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Tata Coffee declined 39.85% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.26% to Rs 746.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 626.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

