Tata Coffee consolidated net profit declines 39.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.26% to Rs 746.66 croreNet profit of Tata Coffee declined 39.85% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.26% to Rs 746.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 626.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales746.66626.07 19 OPM %12.4318.46 -PBDT79.65112.64 -29 PBT57.7392.16 -37 NP26.6344.27 -40
