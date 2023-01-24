Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Morarka Finance rose 133.33% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.450.24 88 OPM %75.5654.17 -PBDT0.340.13 162 PBT0.340.13 162 NP0.210.09 133

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:24 IST

