Adani Ports achieves 14% growth in handled cargo volumes in Feb'22

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and announced its operational performance for the month of February 2022 as under:

- During the month of February 2022, APSEZ portfolio of ports handled cargo volume of 24.15 MMT registering a growth of 14.4% on a year on year basis.

- During the eleven months of FY22, APSEZ's portfolio of ports handled total cargo volume of 283 MMT thus registering a growth of 28% on Y o Y basis.

- APSEZ achieved the distinction of handling highest ever container volume in a year.

During the eleven months of FY22, its portfolio of ports handled 7.5 mn TEUs of container volume thus surpassing 7.2 mn TEU's handled in FY21.

First Published: Thu, March 03 2022. 09:12 IST

