Tata Elxsi establishes design center for electric vehicles in Bangalore

Tata Elxsi and Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced today their collaboration on a state-of-the-art design center in Bangalore that will develop targeted solutions for electric vehicles (EV). The new Next Generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) was opened in January of this year.

Tata Elxsi and Renesas will bring together their deep domain expertise, intellectual property, and assets to the NEVIC and collaborate to create reference designs and solution accelerators for critical EV subsystems like Battery Management Systems and Motor Control Units, among others. With the electric vehicle market, especially the Light EV segment, at an inflection point, the companies aim to provide key enablers for the market, starting with India and expanding globally to optimize development time and effort.

