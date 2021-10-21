Supreme Petrochem Q2 FY22 PAT grows 47% to Rs 127 cr

Supreme Petrochem's standalone net profit jumped 47.49% to Rs 127.07 crore on a 71.56% surge in total income from operations (net) to Rs 1,190.76 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of the company (viz. 40%) for the FY 2021-2022 on its paid up equity share capital (consisting of 9,40,20,671 equity shares of Rs 10 each) entailing an outgo of Rs 37.60 crore. The company has fixed 3 November 2021 as the record date for the purpose of eligibility for aforesaid interim dividend.

Supreme Petrochem is engaged in the business of styrenics and manufactures polystyrene (PS), expandable polystyrene (EPS), masterbatches and compounds of styrenics and other polymers, extruded polystyrene insulation board (XPS) and styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA).

The scrip shed 6.37% to currently trade at Rs 686.75 on BSE.

