Suraj reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 20.13% to Rs 48.50 crore

Net Loss of Suraj reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.13% to Rs 48.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 305.71% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.43% to Rs 181.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 207.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

48.5060.72181.54207.329.286.609.658.001.611.597.557.34-0.05-0.020.960.94-0.65-0.321.420.35

